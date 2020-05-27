Bars and restaurants in the "yellow phase" of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan can begin to offer limited outdoor dining services starting next week.

Beginning on June 5, bars, restaurants and retail food services in counties in the yellow phase "are permitted to add dine-in service in outdoor seating areas so long as they strictly adhere" to guidance created by Wolf's administration and the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, according to a news release.

Some of those restrictions include:

Indoor areas, including bar areas, of restaurants and retail food service businesses must be closed to customers except for through-traffic. Non-bar seating in outdoor areas (i.e., tables or counter seats that do not line up to a bar or food service area) may be used for customer seating.

Customers being served must be seated at a table.

The following are still not permitted:

Self-service food or drink options, such as buffets, salad bars, condiments, and drink stations.

Condiments on tables; these must be dispensed by employees upon the request of a customer.

Reusable menus.

Refilling food and beverage containers or allowing implements brought in by customers.

A full list of requirements can be found below.

Restaurants and food service businesses located in counties designated in the "green phase" are permitted to provide dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas "so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements" of the guidance issued by the Wolf administration.