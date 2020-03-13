17848 DOH Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Natalie Kolb | PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Pennsylvania has reported a positive COVID-19 test in Chester County.

It is the first case reported in a county bordering Lancaster.

Social media posts by the Chester County Health Department say only that "The individual has mild symptoms and is isolating at home."

Officials subsequently said in a press conference that the person is a 57-year-old woman whose case can be traced to one in another state, and that her family is in quarantine. She is doing well and on her way to recovery, they said. They declined to immediately say where in the county she lives.

The county's commissioners said they are issuing a declaration of disaster emergency and moving to a continuity of operations plan enacting only "essential services" for two weeks.

Officials have reported 32 other coronavirus cases in the state since Friday, March 6, all of them in the eastern part of the state. Other people in the county are being tested, they said, but did not provide a number. 

