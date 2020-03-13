Posted 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020

At 5 p.m. Friday officials announced the state total is up to 41, including the first three cases in Cumberland County, one of them a child, and the first case in Washington County.

Posted 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020

Pennsylvania has reported a positive COVID-19 test in Chester County.

It is the first case reported in a county bordering Lancaster.

Social media posts by the Chester County Health Department say only that "The individual has mild symptoms and is isolating at home."

Officials subsequently said in a press conference that the person is a 57-year-old woman whose case can be traced to one in another state, and that her family is in quarantine. She is doing well and on her way to recovery, they said. They declined to immediately say where in the county she lives.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The county's commissioners said they are issuing a declaration of disaster emergency and moving to a continuity of operations plan enacting only "essential services" for two weeks.

Officials have reported 32 other coronavirus cases in the state since Friday, March 6, all of them in the eastern part of the state. Other people in the county are being tested, they said, but did not provide a number.

Chester County officials and the Chester County Health Department announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Chester County today. The individual has mild symptoms is isolating at home.For more info on #COVID19 visit https://t.co/pLPR7jrKnp — Chesco Health (@ChescoHealth) March 13, 2020

Today at 3pm, #chesco Commissioners will announce plans to move to the highest level continuity of operations to help in the effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus in and around Chester County.Watch the live conference (at 3pm today) at https://t.co/naWKWdslhc pic.twitter.com/iyTPjniUm1 — Chester County PA (@ChescoGovt) March 13, 2020