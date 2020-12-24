Only about a third of the $150 million in federal funds available to help struggling Pennsylvanians with rent was spent this year, data released Wednesday confirms.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency released the final numbers from the state’s rent relief program, which was set up to help tenants and landlords cope with hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bureaucratic hurdles prevented much of the money from reaching those who needed it, critics have charged.

According to the data, renters and landlords applied for $121.7 million in aid — well below the program’s $150 million budget — but only received $54 million in assistance.

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority reported that $1.6 million went to 1,373 people living in 530 households here. But more than 900 local household applied for assistance since the program launched in July.

The program — established with federal CARES Act funding to assist homeowners and renters who lost income due to COVID-19 — stopped accepting applications on Nov. 4, but program administrators had until Nov. 30 to disperse final payments.

Many counties ended the program with disparities between how much aid tenants and landlords requested and what they actually received in assistance, due to a complicated and lengthy application process further burdened by restrictive requirements.

When the program launched in July, it was quickly evident to housing advocates, public officials and nonprofit leaders that if the program wasn’t amended, most of the money would not reach Pennsylvanians in need.

They asked state lawmakers to amend the requirement that tenants be 30 days in arrears before applying, warning it would delay assistance to renters and landlords in need of short-term help. They also criticized the program’s $750-a-month cap per household, among other restrictions.

Many counties disbursed far less than what applicants sought.

Philadelphia County, the state’s most populous, led with $23 million in assistance, but applicants there sought $47 million. Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh and is the state’s second-most-populous county, ranked 15th among the state’s 67 counties. Applicants sought $30 million but received only $722,500.

Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally extended the program for a month and allowed landlords and tenants to negotiate payment plans as a way to recoup any amount over $750 from the tenant. But the General Assembly failed to make additional changes to the program’s rules.

In October, the House passed a bill to strengthen the program, but Republican leaders in the Senate said it wasn’t necessary, citing the governor’s actions to extend the deadline and ease some requirements. Wolf said he was unable to make additional changes unilaterally.

The remaining funds from the program will be returned to the state — the Legislature voted in November to divert any unspent CARES Act funding to the Department of Corrections in an effort to spend it before the Dec. 31 federal deadline.

An emergency rental assistance bill that Congress passed this week includes $25 billion for rental assistance and extends the eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by a month, through Jan. 31.

But President Donald Trump announced he will not sign the relief package without specific changes, so the timing and amount of any new aid coming for struggling tenants and landlords in the coming months remains uncertain.