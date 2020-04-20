The Pennsylvania Department of Health has just released, for the first time, data that shows COVID-19 cases by ZIP code statewide.

The interactive map the department released is here; one tab shows previously released county-level data, and the other one has the new ZIP code data.

The data provides the first picture of which communities within counties have had the most people test positive for COVID-19, something county leaders have been requesting for weeks.

It shows the most cases in the highly populated areas in and around Lancaster city; 17603 has the highest number of positive tests — 291 — followed by 17602 at 211 and 17601 at 144.

The only ZIP codes that show no positive cases are:

17536, in the Kirkwood area, which had 11 negative tests

17581, in the Terre Hill area, which had 15 negative tests

17505, in the Bird in Hand area, which had seven negative tests.

Numerous ZIP codes show "redacted" instead of a specific number, which means they had between one and five positive tests.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said in an email that he thinks the data is a step in the right direction.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Any accurate information for citizens so they can make informed decisions for themselves and their families is helpful," he wrote. "That is why we have been pushing for it. I would have preferred it be by municipality (borough, township, city) but I understand they have had difficulties doing that."

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine cautioned that it's important to remember that a lower number of confirmed cases in a ZIP code "doesn’t mean it is safe to resume your normal activities, discontinue social distancing or go out without a mask."

"We know that everyone who has had covid-19 has not been able to be tested, especially if they have no symptoms or very mild symptoms. We know that people can have COVID-19 and never develop symptoms," she said.

"So when you go out to a life-sustaining business or activity, you need to wear a mask."