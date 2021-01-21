The Pennsylvania Department of Health is directing anyone without internet access or those who have difficulty navigating the department’s online vaccine resources to its COVID-19 hotline.

The hotline, 1-877-724-3258, is a resource for all COVID-19 related questions, including where to find vaccine providers.

“We continue to build support for those who cannot access the internet or have the resources to do so online,” said Maggi Burton, deputy press secretary.

The department also has an online quiz for individuals to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine and a map to help find the closest vaccine provider to where they live. Those links are available through health.pa.gov.

When an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter called the hotline Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m., they were 35th in the queue waiting to speak to a staff member. When the reporter called back 10 minutes later, they were 25th in the queue.