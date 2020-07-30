Lancaster County has done an excellent job fighting COVID-19, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.

Levine was in Millersville along with Gov. Tom Wolf to thank emergency first responders for their work during the pandemic.

It was their second appearance in the county in less than a week. They visited the Lancaster Health Center in the city July 24 to speak about local and statewide efforts to combat the coronavirus as well as reopening concerns ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

Speaking at the Lancaster EMS office on East Charlotte Street on Thursday, Levine said first responders and medical personnel have done an “absolutely fantastic job.”

Statewide, Levine said there have been “some ups and downs, especially over the last number of weeks,” noting that case increases first evident in the Pittsburgh area also showed up in the Philadelphia region and in south central Pennsylvania.

“The last two days we’re down a bit to 800 new cases a day,” she said of statewide case counts. She called the decrease “promising” but added she can’t predict what future counts will look like.

Lancaster County’s rates of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all decreased in July from June, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state and county data. The data shows that the rate of new cases here is down about 15% in that time, hospitalizations are running at about half the levels of a month ago, and the number of deaths dropped from 50 to 33.

During Thursday’s press conference, state fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said more Pennsylvania first responders die by suicide than in the line of duty each year. As other officials did, he repeatedly thanked crews and their families for their service — and urged them not to hesitate to seek help.

First responders were already under a lot of stress before the pandemic, state officials said, and ambulance services and fire companies have long warned of serious funding problems — which weren’t helped by having to cancel so many fundraisers that had been planned for this year, or by significant drops in call volumes.

Trego encouraged first responders to check out free, brief online classes focused on mental health for first responders at train.org.

Similarly, Wolf noted that the legislature authorized $50 million in grants for first responders and fire companies impacted by the coronavirus, and that Lancaster EMS is among about 1,100 organizations that have applied so far. It’s seeking $15,000 for a machine to decontaminate ambulances, according to executive director Bob May.

Lancaster EMS is the largest local emergency services organization, with about 160 employees serving 21 municipalities in central and southern Lancaster County.

Jerry Schramm, its director of operations, said it started planning for the pandemic in early February and has adjusted as demands and conditions changed.

“A substantial decrease in emergency and non-emergency call volume has gradually returned to normal levels,” he said Thursday.

In an email after the press conference, May said emergency call volumes were down about 26% in April, but now are only about 3% below normal. He said Lancaster EMS averaged about 111 emergency dispatches a day in 2019.

Schramm thanked the community for donations of personal protective equipment, decontamination supplies and meals that “have overwhelmingly contributed to the heath and wellness of our workforce.”