A new program will offer some low-income families that lost work because of COVID-19 hundreds of dollars in grants, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

The Emergency Assistance Program will offer a one-time payment equal to two months of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits "to assist them in meeting basic needs and help them secure more stable financial footing in the future."

For a family of three, the payment would be $806.

To qualify, families must

have a child under the age of 18 or a woman who is currently pregnant;

have no more than $1,000 in a checking or savings account;

be below income limits (outlined here: $2,715 a month for a family of three);

and have at least one person who was employed as of March 11 and experienced an hour or wage reduction of at least 50% for at least two weeks or lost employment entirely due to the public health crisis.

The application is online at www.compass.state.pa.us, and applications will be accepted through June 12 or until all funds are expended. "Families should be prepared to submit all necessary documentation with their application to expedite processing and avoid having to apply again," the department said.