The NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference held its first of a series of virtual town halls to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color with top state officials.

The Centers for Disease Control released a report this week concluding that minorities are disproportionately getting sick or dying from the coronavirus.

In limited racial data on about 26% of coronavirus patients released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health earlier this month, approximately one-third of the cases were Black, while Black people make up only 12% of state’s total population.

The other 63% of patients are white, but the Department of Health did not have reliable data to track ethnicity, so it could include Hispanic and people of Middle Eastern descent as well, Spotlight PA reported.

Blanding Watson, the vice president of the state NAACP and president of the Lancaster branch, said during the town hall there are additional consequences people of color will face due to the pandemic because this community has high rates of incarceration, low access to quality health care, lack of funding for minority-owned businesses and increased joblessness.

“For too long, people of color have gotten the short end of the stick from financial institutions and others,” Watson said during the virtual town hall.

Gov. Tom Wolf launched a task force two weeks ago to better communicate how the pandemic is impacting minorities and other vulnerable populations to be led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during the town hall that this task force has begun to investigate these inequities.

Levine added that one part of the reason Black people may be dying at higher rates from the coronavirus is due to the presence of other diseases like heart disease that are prevalent in Black communities. When someone has an underlying disease, they are at greater risk for a severe case of the coronavirus.

The Department of Health continues to communicate with Pennsylvania’s health systems to ensure they are filling out racial data as they perform tests, she added.

Susan Dickinson, the state director for unemployment compensation benefits, said the best way to reach the inundated Unemployment Compensation office is to call on Thursdays or Fridays.

There have been no hate crimes investigated in association with the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania, State Police Sergeant William Slaton said.

Slaton, who leads the Heritage Affairs section of the State Police, said mask requirements may increase the probability that a Black man is profiled by law enforcement. Any person who believes they’ve been wrongly profiled by law enforcement should contact his office, and his office will reach out to offer that agency a cultural competency training.

“I’ve had friends call me and ask what we should do,” Slaton said. “These are tough times and we all just need to stick together and treat each with respect, and eventually we will get through it.”

Norman Bristol Colon, the executive director of Wolf’s Census Complete Count Commission and Lancaster Township resident, discussed how the coronavirus pandemic has shown how past Censuses have determined the allocation of limited resources that we see today. This illustrates the importance that members of the Black and Latino communities are counted in the 2020 Census to prevent future resource shortage, if another emergency arises, he said.

“We now that the allocation of resources of funding during this pandemic, during this crisis have been connected to the Census numbers,” Bristol Colon said. “We have to make sure we count every person of color.”

The Pennsylvania NAACP will host another virtual town hall next Thursday at 6 p.m.