Pa. mortgage and rent relief program gets possible last chance at fix

A bill to extend and strengthen the state’s mortgage and rent assistance program will get a new chance to pass the legislature this week, less than two weeks before the program is scheduled to stop taking new applications.

Introduced by state Rep. Sue Helm (R.,Dauphin), the bill would ensure that Pennsylvanians who lost jobs or income due to the coronavirus epidemic can continue to apply for assistance beyond the current Oct. 31 cut off.

Helm’s bill was caught in limbo at the beginning of Oct. after a legislator tested positive for COVD-19, prompting the cancellation of legislative sessions through today.

Helm said she hopes the bill will pass out of the House Monday, then the Senate on Tuesday before reaching the governor’s desk by week’s end. .

If it comes before the full Senate, Lancaster County’s two members, GOP Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, both said they intend to support the measure.

And according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the administration supports the bill “in its current form.” If there are any amendments, the governor would review those changes before making a final decision, said Lyndsay Kensinger, press secretary.

The bill will be amended to extend the application deadline to Nov. 13 and remove administrative fees, Helm said, but no other changes are expected.

Getting the bill through the legislature shouldn’t be a problem because helping landlords and tenants has overwhelming bipartisan support, Helm said. And once it’s signed by the governor, agencies that have been administering the funds are prepared to act quickly.

“The money is there,” Helm said. “Pennsylvania will eventually be caught up in paying more money because there will be a lot of residents who will be evicted if we don’t help.”

In the program’s first three months, over 71,000 landlords and tenants have submitted applications seeking a total of $100 million in assistance. But only about 9,000 of those applicants have received assistance, totaling $10 million, as of the end of September.

Housing advocates have warned that the way the program was designed limited the number of people eligible to participate. They pointed to the requirement that tenants be 30 days in arrears before applying as one problem, since it barred homeowners or renters from proactively seeking help. Critics also said the $750-a-month-cap per household was too restrictive, as well as the provision barring landlords from negotiating a payment plan or other way to recoup any amount over $750 from the tenant.

In Lancaster County, 216 households had been approved for assistance totaling around $560,000 in state funds. The county was allocated $2 million of the program’s $150 million.

With no action from the legislature, Gov. Wolf took unilateral action to keep the program running beyond its initial Sept. 30 end date for accepting applications. First, he extended the program to Nov. 4, then he got rid of the requirement that barred landlords from attempting to recoup rent amounts above the state’s $750 cap.

In Lancaster, funding from the county has been supplementing the state’s monthly cap to make rent whole for landlords – over $67,000 of the county’s $250,000 grant to the authority has been utilized so far.

But the constant adjustments to the program has created confusion for county-level agencies. For example, the governor’s move to give landlords the freedom to negotiate payment plans for rent amounts above $750 could cause confusion, said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority.

Not only does the change introduce a third version of applications for landlords, it might also lead landlords who submitted applications in the past to seek to negotiate similar arrangements with renters already enrolled in the state program, Eby said.

For now, Helm’s bill is seen as the last lifeline for the program by advocates, even as it's reaching them months after it launched.

“Given the time it takes to organize, scan and sort through all of the paperwork per lessee, it leaves us with a very tight timeframe to approve the application and process the payment, for perhaps hundreds of applications by Nov 30th (Holidays included),” Eby said.

After Nov. 30, remaining funds have to go back to the state.