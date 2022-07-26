A $100,000 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold in Lancaster County.

A player purchased the winning ticket at the Sheetz at 698 W. Main St. in New Holland on July 1 for the prize, according to a news release.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 25-37-38-39-65, and the red Powerball 5, to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Prizes must be claimed within a year of the purchase date. Winners should immediately contact the nearest Lottery office or call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 for further instructions.

More than 21,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 5,400 purchased with Power Play and more than 3,000 tickets purchased with Double Play.

This is the fifth big-money lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County sold this year, after two Cash 5 tickets, a scratch-off and a previous jackpot.