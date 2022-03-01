Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional information from a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which operates Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster County for the Monday, Feb. 28 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 558 Centerville Road, Lancaster, and matched all five balls drawn, 1-8-10-23-32, to win $200,000 less withholding.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jackpot lottery tickets have been sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations before, though none in Lancaster County since at least 2019, said Shawn Kelly, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which operates the Fine Wine & Good Spirits franchise.

At least five jackpot tickets worth $100,000 or more have been sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the last two years, Kelly said, including a $3 million ticket in January 2020 in Malvern, Chester County and a $1.2 million ticket last September in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 10,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.