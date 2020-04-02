The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that it would be starting liquor sales again — this time, online.

There are a few stipulations, however.

When the online store option was rolled out, the PLCB said in a press release that it intends to accept a certain number of orders each day, increasing the capacity as it's able.

Access to the website is completely randomized, and not based on who gets to the site first. It's to prevent abuse and hoarding, says the press release.

Those rushing to the website may have found an error page, saying "Due to overwhelming demand, the online store is not available at this time."

It's a work in progress.

“We expect consumer interest and site traffic to exceed what we’ll be able to fulfill, at least initially, so we ask that customers be patient and understand that the PLCB Is doing the best it can under extraordinary circumstances to balance consumer demand and public health,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a press release.

For now, the PLCB will keep its doors shuttered to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close nonessential businesses.