Two bills from Lancaster County state senators who say their measures are needed to protect school children have advanced, but have drawn sharp opposition from the leader of the state’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and others.

The commission, joined by advocates for education and youth, denounced on Wednesday what they’re calling a “copy-paste version” of Florida’s “discriminatory ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.” Senate Bill 1278, sponsored by state Sens. Scott Martin (R-Martic Township) and Ryan Aument (R-West Hempfield), prohibits classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for elementary students.

SB 1278, and another sponsored by Martin and Aument, SB 1277 – which would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum and materials and notify parents – moved out of the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday. That committee is chaired by Martin and includes among its members Aument. The full Senate will now take up the proposed legislation.

Martin and Aument said in a press release that they’ve received dozens of complaints from across the state about instruction involving gender identity and sexual orientation, tying those concerns to their move to craft SB 1278.

“Parents should know what their children are being exposed to in school, period,” Aument said of SB 1277 in a press release. “And beyond that, they should have the opportunity to opt their child out of exposure to certain explicit curriculum and be provided with alternative options by the school. At the end of the day, parents – not the government – should have final say in how their children are educated.”

Under SB 1277, parents can review learning materials and opt children out of certain coursework or prevent their children from checking a particular book out of the library. In these cases, children would be provided with a non-explicit alternative.

SB 1278 would also prevent schools from withholding information from parents, in accordance with existing state and federal laws, and require public schools to develop a policy for notifying parents when there is a change to a student’s services or monitoring and provide exemptions if it can be “reasonably demonstrated” that parental notification would result in abuse or abandonment of a minor, according to the release.

Criticisms and responses

“Pennsylvania was founded on the basis of inclusion, and the Wolf administration has fought to ensure that Pennsylvania will continue to be a state that welcomes and protects all of its residents,” Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director of the Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said in a news release on Wednesday.

The commission provides advice to the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf on LGBTQ-related legislation and policies. “This bill (1278) , which was introduced in the middle of Pride Month, is a cruel attempt to politicize LGBTQ people and deny their humanity in order to score cheap political points,” he said.

Psychiatrist Katharine Dalke, who works with adolescents and young adults, expressed concern about discrimination if the bill is passed.

“When we don’t talk about these normal aspects of human diversity, it sends the message that being different is wrong; this puts children who are already aware of their difference at risk and teaches all children to marginalize their classmates,” Dalk said in the Commission on LGBTQ Affairs news release. “Psychologists and educators have developed age-appropriate tools for talking about different kinds of families, relationships, and identities without talking about sex. If we want to raise the next generation of Pennsylvanians to be happy and healthy, we must teach acceptance — not discrimination.”

At the Tuesday Senate Education Committee meeting, Aument addressed similar concerns in his closing remarks, referring to some feedback to the committee as “mischaracterizations.” For example, he noted the legislation doesn’t include removing any books or diverse ideas.

“This does not restrict what other children see,” Aument said in the meeting. “It empowers the parents to decide what their own children have access to.”

A parent’s authority over what their children can and cannot see has been a topic of conversation at Hempfield School District following a drag show event hosted at its high school that garnered national attention.

Aument tied the event, which sparked controversy and an internal investigation in the district, to Senate Bills 1277 and 1278 as they were being drafted. In May, Aument told Fox43 that incidents like the drag show are reasons why parents need to be better informed about material in schools and be given opt-out options.

As many schools recoup their losses from frequent shifts back and forth between remote and in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, some educators believe there’s bigger fish to fry.

Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey said in the Commission on LGBTQ Affairs news release that lawmakers should instead focus on the “very real” challenges facing public schools right now including substitute and teacher shortages, hiring more mental health professionals, keeping schools safe and passing a state budget that “properly” funds public education.

“I have serious concerns about any effort aimed at censoring educators and preventing them from valuing, affirming, and supporting students and their families because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Askey said in the news release. “Educators spend their lives teaching and supporting their students. We don’t need politicians telling us how to do our jobs.”

Despite Republican majorities in the state Senate and House, the bills face a possible veto by Wolf.

“It’s a disgrace that Republicans are pushing through LGBTQIA+ discrimination legislation during Pride Month,” Elizabeth Rementer, press secretary for Wolf, said earlier this month when the two proposals were submitted to the Senate Education Committee. “Instead of censoring our students’ education and demonizing anyone who is not cisgender, Republicans in the General Assembly should be using this time to pass a budget that appropriately funds basic education in the commonwealth so that students and teachers alike have all the tools and resources they need for a quality public education.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.