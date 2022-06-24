That the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade was expected since the May 2 leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

Similarly, reaction from both sides was predictable on Friday morning, with abortion rights supporters decrying the decision as stripping a woman’s control over her body, and supporters hailing it as a victory for the unborn.

LNP | LancasterOnline is compiling reactions from elected officials and stakeholders in this developing story:

Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker tweeted, “The Supreme Court has made the right decision, which will save lives. The Pennsylvania General Assembly and Governor Wolf should take action to protect the sanctity of life. In Congress, I will continue to support pro-life policies which protect the unborn.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, long considered to have an anti-abortion stance, said in a statement, “Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers.”

John Fetterman, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, said, “Deciding how and when to become a mother is a decision that should always be made by a woman and her doctor — not politicians.

“If there were any doubts left about what’s at stake in this race, it became crystal clear today. The right to an abortion will be on the ballot this November in Pennsylvania. I will protect abortion rights. Dr. Oz will take them away. It’s that simple.”

Bryan Cutler, the Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives who hails from Lancaster County, and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County said in a joint statement:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling reestablishes the authority of states to regulate abortion. The ruling once again makes clear it is the authority of individual states to establish laws that are in the best interest of their residents … This ruling presents a necessary opportunity to examine our existing abortion law, and discussions around possible changes are already underway.”

Cutler has previously indicated he would support legislation that outlaws all abortions and not just seeks to regulate it or limit it.

Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for governor, recognized that possibility.

“While this decision has no immediate impact here in Pennsylvania, it opens the door for our legislature to ban or criminalize abortion by simply passing a law —because there are no longer federal protections. I will fight any attempt to erode women's rights in our Commonwealth,” he said in a statement.

Shapiro, who is the state’s attorney general, also said, “To the doctors and patients in Pennsylvania who are worried about how this decision will impact them, know that the full force of my office is dedicated to protecting legal access to abortion in our Commonwealth.

I will stand firm in protecting a woman’s right to choose — and anyone who tries to threaten or undermine the fundamental freedoms of Pennsylvania women will have to go through the Office of Attorney General first.”

Shapiro's opponent, Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano, said, “Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless. While this decision by the US Supreme Court is a triumph for innocent life it must not take away our focus from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families. Pennsylvania will not be distracted by the hysterics of the left as they exploit this ruling to try to fulfill their far-left agenda. As they struggle with all-time record-high inflation, the people deeply about the of gas as well as control and and jobs — which why I will prioritize these issues as our governor”

Gov. Tom Wolf noted abortions are services are unaffected in Pennsylvania, but added, “Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy — and privacy as a whole — is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen…. “This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue.”

Sen. Ryan Aument said he attended his first March for Life in Washington, D.C. in 1993.

"We’ve been waiting 49 years for this moment, where we the people can finally protect the unborn!," he said in a statement. "Consider the 15-week law at issue in Dobbs. At 15 weeks an unborn baby can suck her thumb, has fully formed eyes, lips, nose, and mouth, and can feel excruciating pain. This SCOTUS decision finally gives power to the states and voters to advance human rights and protect vulnerable lives. But as we celebrate this good news, know that Pennsylvania’s State Supreme Court may be on the brink of making the same error that SCOTUS made in Roe v. Wade — taking away the power of the people to protect unborn children and setting abortion policy through the courts. A case before our state’s supreme court asks the justices to find a right to taxpayer funded abortion — and abortion itself — in Pennsylvania’s constitution. Such a ruling could even result in abortions after six months. That’s why I support Senate Bill 956, a proposed constitutional amendment that will allow the people through their elected representatives, rather than the courts, to set abortion policy."

State Sen. Scott Martin said, "Our current governor has vetoed many common sense abortion laws the General Assembly has advanced. This includes legislation like my Down Syndrome Protection Act that prohibited abortions based solely on a potential Down Syndrome diagnosis, legislation that prohibited abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy, as well as outlawing the barbaric practice of dismemberment abortions. Passing further abortion laws will not be easy, but we must continue the fight for the sanctity of life, which is now more critical than ever. Even today, abortion advocates have a huge court case in Pennsylvania Courts that claims there is not only a right to an abortion in our State Constitution, but that there is a right for taxpayers to have to fund abortions. I look forward to continuing to advance the cause of protecting life and being a voice for the voiceless.”