A new version of LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, is being offered for Pennsylvania residents because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance of up to $800 with home energy bills is available to qualifying renters and homeowners, and the program will run through Aug. 31, 2020, or until all budgeted funding is expended.

The state Department of Human Services, which administers the program, said it will also automatically issue a $100 supplemental payment to vendors for approximately 100,000 households that received LIHEAP Crisis funds over the winter 2019-2020 season.

Eligibility guidelines are the same as for the most recent LIHEAP season: with household income up to 150% of the federal poverty level. This year, that’s $18,735 for a single person, $25,365 for a couple, $38,625 for a family of four and $51,885 for a family of six. Applicants must also be in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, be without heating utility service or heating fuel, or be within 15 days of being without heating fuel.

More information and instructions on applying are at dhs.pa.gov/providers/Providers/Pages/LIHEAP-Recovery-Crisis-Program.aspx.

The department said it received $34.9 million of the $900 million in additional LIHEAP funding that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act provided to states, and is using that and funds remaining from the most recent season to pay for this program.