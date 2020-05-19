A bill pushed by state House Speaker Mike Turzai would use the expertise of the state’s academic and research hospitals to manage the COVID-19 crisis, including outbreaks at nursing homes where the most patients have died.

Turzai, a suburban Pittsburgh Republican, is sponsoring the bill that would direct $500 million of Pennsylvania’s $3.9 billion allotment from the federal government for COVID19 to the management and administration of nursing homes, personal care and assisted living facilities. It would include training for nursing home staff and provide onsite and telemedicine clinical care.

Under the bill, the Commonwealth Financing Authority would solicit proposals from teaching and research hospitals in six regions and award the funding, Turzai said in an interview. The authority, established in 2004, is run by four appointees of legislative leaders of both parties and three from the executive branch.

Action on the bill may come today, with a final House vote possible as early as Wednesday. But the details and timing are fluid. Behind-the-scenes discussions are underway about possible changes to the bill through amendments and on a Senate-passed bill that provides $449 million for long-term care, but not the elaborate plan in the House bill.

The House bill was drafted with the assistance of Pittsburgh-based health giant UPMC, Turzai told The Caucus. He mentioned Penn State Health, Temple University, and the University of Pennsylvania medical systems as those that could offer to participate in a “collaborative public-private partnership approach.”

“They deal with infection control, day in and day out,” Turzai said, “They have testing and laboratory capabilities.” The universities would develop a daily strategic review and tailor plans to each facility, the speaker said.

Turzai has 41 cosponsors including several Allegheny County Democrats.

Three factors, based on Pennsylvania Department of Health data, should shape the state’s response to the virus, Turzai said. Of 4,132 who died as of last Friday, 3,129 or 72 percent were 75 or older; about 68 percent of fatalities had been in long-term care facilities, and most had underlying medical conditions – from hypertension or cancer to diabetes.

Rep. Matthew Bradford, ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations, cited several objections to the bill. The bill does not address costs nursing facilities have incurred to date and will continue to incur, such as overtime, staff hazard pay and acquiring personal protective equipment, said Megan Augustine, Bradford’s spokeswoman. Turzai’s bill delays assistance to nursing homes and inserts a “bureaucratic entity” between the facilities and assistance they need, Augustine said. The bill is “silent” on how the regional health groups would interact with state regulators, including the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health announced Monday night that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has three teams in Pennsylvania. Two teams are assisting long-term care facilities and one team assisting food facility outbreaks, the agency said. The teams will be on-site for two weeks. The department said the teams will help assess the situation, teach infection control practices, and offer training on personal protective equipment and outbreak response at the facilities they visit.