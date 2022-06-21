Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler received multiple calls from then-President Donald Trump's lawyers in the final days of November 2020 as they sought to enlist Cutler in a scheme to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, in its hearing Tuesday, played audio recordings of voicemails left on Cutler's phone by Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, both of whom were pushing fraudulent claims about election fraud in service to the former president.

"Mr. Speaker, this is Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis," Giuliani can be heard in a Nov. 26 voicemail. "We're calling you together because, we'd like to discuss, obviously the election."

"Hello Mr. Speaker this is Jenna Ellis and I'm here with Mayor Giuliani," a Nov. 27 voicemail from Ellis said.

"Hey Bryan, it's Rudy," a Nov. 28 voicemail from Giuliani said. "I really have something important to call to your attention, that I think really changes things."

Cutler told the committee he believed these calls were "inappropriate" and asked his lawyers to tell Giuliani to stop calling, though Giuliani continued.

The calls came just a few days before President Trump himself reached out Cutler.

According to The Washington Post, quoting Cutler spokesman Michael Straub, Trump called Cutler twice in early December 2020 and told Cutler, “I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law. … What can we do to fix it?”

Straub said Cutler told Trump “the Legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.”

In an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline last month, Cutler described the call with Trump as “more like a legal briefing.”

“He had a lot of questions regarding what was going on. I answered those questions as truthfully as I could,” Cutler said.

The committee also played testimony from Cutler himself Tuesday in which he discussed the result of Trump ally Steven Bannon urging Pennsylvania to protest outside his district office and house.

"There were at least three I think, outside of either my district office or my home, and you're correct my then 15-year-old son was home by himself for the first one," Cutler said in video testimony given to the committee. "All of my personal information was doxed online. It was my personal email, my personal cell, my home phone number. In fact we had to disconnect our home phone for about three days because it would ring all hours of the night and would fill up with messages."

Cutler did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The committee also showed a video tweeted on December 30, 2020, by LNP | LancasterOnline photographer Blaine Shahan that showed a small crowd gathered in a field across from Cutler's home that day.

The protest included dozens of people from the Rod of Iron church in Newfoundland, Pa., which is led by Sean Moon and was the subject of news articles about the church's incorporation of AR-15 rifles in its services. Moon is one of the sons of the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, the Korean pastor who led the Unification Church until his death in 2012.

Also present was Charles Bausman, an American citizen and owner of Russia Insider who hosted a white nationalist political rally in August 2020 at a property he owns in Lancaster Township. Bausman entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on January 6, 2021, and soon after flew to Russia with his family.