Pennsylvania House of Representatives Speaker Bryan Cutler sat before a group of 14 3- and 4-year-old children in Bard Hall on Millersville University’s campus Thursday morning to read the “Inch by Inch” children’s book by Leo Lionni.

All 14 hands shot up with Cutler’s when he asked the room who likes to read.

They’re all learning the skill through Community Action Partnership’s Head Start STEM U Classroom, but the program, along with many child care programs across the state and nation, is largely understaffed. After he read to the kids, Cutler, a Republican of Drumore Township representing the 100th House District, joined a roundtable discussion. During that discussion Steve Doster, state director for Pennsylvania Mission: Readiness and ReadyNation, and local leaders urged the House Speaker to support $115 million in sustainable state and federal funding for teacher and staff wage supplements.

With this investment, according to Start Strong PA, child care providers could receive a $2 per hour pay increase that would retain the current workforce and reduce employee turnover. The average child care worker in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania makes $10.69 per hour.

“Child care is a very underpaid field,” said Shawn Towey, public policy and community outreach manager for the Pennsylvania Child Care Association. “Wages have barely been profitable for many years. And we all know that under COVID many other retail service industries have responded to the market by raising wages.”

Child care providers are leaving the field not because they don’t have a passion for taking care of and educating children but because they can’t afford to live with the low wages of a child care provider, Towey said.

Since March 2020, Doster said there has been a net loss of approximately 400 child care centers across the Commonwealth. According to a March 2022 Strong Start PA survey of 994 Pennsylvania child care programs, 91% of centers have a staffing shortage and 30,243 additional children could be served if the centers were fully staffed. Start Strong PA is a coalition of groups advocating for access to high quality child care.

Locally, that percentage is higher. The Strong Start survey found that 97% of 32 Lancaster County child care programs had a staffing shortage and 1,373 additional children could be served if the centers were fully staffed.

Lili Dippner, coordinator of state systems for Community Action Partnership of Lancaster, works with the Thrive to 5 program, which provides early childhood education, particularly for those experiencing poverty or other vulnerable conditions.

At full capacity, the program would have 145 staff in its classrooms but currently, Dippner said there are 51 staff openings; this puts the program at a deficit of 35% of staff needed to run classrooms safely.

Because a classroom needs to be staffed with a certain staff to child ratio, staffing shortages make it difficult to provide employees with bathroom breaks or other day-to-day necessities, Dippner said. But, she added, to retain staff the organization needs to account for the wellness of its employees.

“If I’m low-staffed, my staff gets burned out and then they quit and leave,” Dippner said. “They can go to a Target to make just as much money with a lot less stress.”

Lower staff in child care causes a ripple effect that trickles right into a community’s business sector and overall economy.

Bob Krasne, chair and CEO of Steinman Communications, referred to a recent PA Chamber of Commerce survey which found that 54% of employee loss is attributable to a lack of access to adequate child care. LNP Media Group, which operates LNP | LancasterOnline, is a subsidiary of Steinman Communications.

“Childcare is the predominant challenge faced by employees who would like to return to work that aren’t able to return,” Krasne said.

He said the return on investment for early childhood education is 17 times. For example, a $5,000 investment could result in an $85,000 return.

“Not only do you help employees back in the workforce that their children are cared for during working hours – you’re also developing the workforce of tomorrow,” Krasne said. “Every dollar that can be scraped and allocated toward early childhood education is a colossally positive and effective investment of taxpayer dollars.”

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed 2022-23 state budget includes a $60 million increase for Pre-K Counts and $10 million increase for the Head Start State Supplemental Assistance Program. This funding could serve approximately 2,300 additional children in early learning programs and could increase teacher compensation.

“We really feel that these professionals deserve a pump and pay to get them above $11 an hour,” Doster said. “And, we can’t say enough, this staff turnover not only makes a business model impossible, it is also detrimental to the kids. The part of these quality programs that are most important is that personal relationship between the teacher and child and if it's a revolving door of staff turnover, that's detrimental to the kids.”

In addition to funding, Cutler discussed the possibility of making changes to teaching certifications and hours of operations for childcare centers. Both might help boost the number of people interested in and eligible to work at childcare centers, he said.

Dippner said allowing certain staff to educate while earning their certification or with a certification in elementary education, for example, would be “very beneficial” because she has staff that could “run the classroom with their eyes closed” but just don’t hold the exact credentials.

Cutler also stressed the importance of allocating funding toward early education programs that could impact children throughout their schooling, rather than paying for tutoring and remediation for students at the college level who didn’t have as much success in the K-12 education system.

“It would be very helpful to discuss the value of taking the money that we spend up here and actually investing in the front end so that it's a reappropriation,” Cutler said. “As taxpayers we have to pay for that service twice. Sometimes you have to pay for the kids in K-12 but didn’t teach the kids and then they have to go and be remediated so you have to pay for it again.”