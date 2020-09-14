By this time last year, Pennsylvania had already seen 33 tornadoes touch ground, solidifying 2019 as one of the most active years for tornadoes since the 1950s.

2020 brought no such fate for Pennsylvania; so far, the state has only seen six tornadoes — none of which touched down in the Lancaster County area.

This year's number of tornadoes is well below 16, the average number of tornadoes Pennsylvania sees in a given year, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Last year, Pennsylvania saw 34 total tornadoes, making it the third most-active year for the weather event since the 1950s. The year that saw the most tornadoes was 1998, when 61 tornadoes touched down, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado season in Pennsylvania runs from mid-spring into mid-summer, said Millersville meteorologist Eric Horst in a former interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Peak tornado season in our region runs from June to July, according to AccuWeather.

How are tornadoes measured?

Meteorologists use the Enhanced Fujita Scale to correspond winds with a score. Sometimes winds can be hard to measure in the peak of a tornado, so the amount of damage caused by the tornado is used to determine how fast the winds were.

Here's a breakdown of the Enhanced Fujita Scale:

EF-0: 65-85 miles per hour

EF-1: 86-110 miles per hour

EF-2: 111-135 miles per hour

EF-3: 136-165 miles per hour

EF-4: 166-200 miles per hour

EF-5: 200+ miles per hour

Here are where tornadoes touched down or traveled through in Pa. in 2020

April 8:

Tarentum, Allegheny & Westmoreland counties, EF-1

Blackhawk, Beaver County, EF-0

Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, EF-0

June 10:

Ohioville, Beaver County, EF-2

August 4:

Worcester Township, Montgomery County, EF-0

Doylestown, Philadelphia and Bucks counties, EF-2