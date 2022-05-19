A black bear has been spotted wandering around Lancaster County the past few days.

On Wednesday the Game Commission had at least 3 wardens in the area looking for the bear according to a staff member from the Southeast PA office of the Game Commission. The staff member said that they got at least two tranquilizer darts in the bear but it obviously was able to slip being caught wherever it decided to lay down.

The Game Commission has placed a trap in the area between Centerville Road and Hempfield Green Development in West Hempfield Township in an attempt to catch a bear that has been spotted in the area according to a post by the West Hempfield Township Police Department on Facebook.

The bear was last spotted Wednesday around 6 p.m.

There were several sightings of the bear in Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to a report by WGAL. Photos of the bear from Wednesday show it walking near the Wells Fargo Bank, Moe's, and Friendly's at the shopping center along Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township.

In 2019, wildlife conservation officers captured and released a black bear in Lancaster city. It was spotted initially in northwest Lancaster city and southern Manheim Township, and it was eventually captured in the backyard of a home on West Chestnut Street near North Mary Street. It was released onto game lands in Lebanon County and harvested by a hunter in Schuylkill County several months later.