A proposal to establish a minimum ammunition caliber for deer and bear hunting in Pennsylvania was entirely dismissed by the state’s Board of Game Commissioners last weekend.

At their Saturday meeting, all commissioners attending the virtual voting session opposed a measure to set the caliber limit at .24 — a caliber that would exclude now-popular, smaller rounds.

“Trying to eliminate these small calibers for big-game hunting at this time is not in the best interest of our future, especially when it comes to recruiting younger hunters, as well as keeping and retaining aging hunters,” Commissioner Dennis Fredericks said.

Fredericks offered that statement while justifying his vote against setting the limit. It’s a limit that was strongly opposed by many hunters who submitted public comments ahead of Saturday’s vote, he said.

Despite his “no” vote, it was Fredericks who originally asked that the possibility of setting a minimum caliber be explored.

The idea was to set the minimum because smaller calibers often are intended for small game, varmint and predator hunting. And some may not be effective in taking down larger deer and bear resulting in lost and injured animals, game officials said.

Still, they pointed out that some .22 caliber rifle rounds are arguably suitable for hunting deer.

Within that grouping includes .223 — a round size popular in semiautomatic AR-style guns.

Sate game law currently does not allow hunting deer or bears with semiautomatic rifles, but there are hunters pushing for permission.

Ultimately, commissioners voted down the move to set a limit for centerfire rifle cartridges , and instead, Fredericks suggested that game officials work with ammunition manufacturers to educate hunters on how to choose proper rounds.

