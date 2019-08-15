Update 10:15 a.m. — The elusive black bear of Lancaster city has finally been caught.

The bear, which had climbed up a tree on residential private property near North Mary St. and Pine St. Thursday morning, was tranquilized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Shortly thereafter, the subdued bear fell out of the tree.

According to Greg Graham, game warden, the bear was OK despite falling approximately 30 feet.

Graham said that the bear had the wind knocked out of it after the fall, but it should be "just fine."

When asked if the bear was stressed after its journey through Lancaster city, Graham answered "Absolutely."

He guessed the bear would stay sedated after being tranquilized for anywhere between a few minutes or an hour.

During the time that the bear was subdued, it was ear-tagged.

Graham said ear-tagging was helpful to the Pa. Game Commission, as it enables the organization to keep tabs on the bear.

After the bear was tagged, it was loaded into a bear trap.

According to Graham, the bear will be relocated to a "much better location" in northern Pennsylvania.