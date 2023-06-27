The Pennsylvania Game Commission is encouraging residents of Lancaster County to report any sightings of black bears.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were two recent bear sightings reported to the commission, both on Thursday in West Hempfield Township, said John Veylupek, a Lancaster County Game Warden for the commission.

Another, not officially reported to the Game Commission, occurred on Friday in East Hempfield Township, as captured on home security camera footage that a resident posted to Facebook.

The commission is waiting for further sightings before deciding where to deploy humane traps so any bears can be relocated, according to Veylupek.

One of the recent sightings was of a bear eating out of a bird feeder, Veylupek said. The commission advises the public to not leave food or food remains outside, including encouraging people to clean their cooking grills and only putting trash out on the curb on the day it is scheduled to be picked up.

Veylupek said bear sightings should be reported to the commission.

“Police don’t typically deal with wildlife, unless fearing for a specific person’s safety,” he said. “We’re the go-to-people for this kinda thing.”

Bear sightings can be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-888-PGC-8001.