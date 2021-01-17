COVID-19 cases and deaths are continuing to rise across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of total COVID-19 cases in the state to date is 767,800, an increase of 6,023 from Saturday's total.

In Lancaster County, the COVID-19 case count has risen by 292, bringing the total to 33,978 to date.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state has hit 19,310, an increase of 122 from Saturday's total. Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 837, an increase of six from Saturday's count.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the COVID-19 death toll in the county is currently at 775. This article will be updated when Dr. Diamantoni provides an updated death count.

To date, 3,471,006 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.