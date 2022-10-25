If you ever wanted to sing at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, now is your chance.

Each day of the event, a Pennslyvanian (or Pennslyvanians) will sing the national anthem – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Tuesday a singing contest to determine who this year’s singers will be at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

This year’s contest, fittingly, is called “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?” and is open to all Pennsylvania residents, both individuals and groups. The audition song is “The Star-Spangled Banner” without instrumental accompaniment.

“Our 2023 theme, ‘Rooted in Progress,’ invites Pennsylvanians to experience where they are grounded and where they are going," said Redding in a news release. "There is no better way to inspire Farm Show visitors to explore the roots of our past and the promise of our future than to start each day with the National Anthem.”

Contestants can submit their audition by emailing their video’s YouTube link to agcontests@pa.gov or by uploading their link to the contest’s post on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page. Entries can be submitted between Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 1 at noon.

Fans will vote for their favorite singers by Facebook reactions (likes, loves, wows, etc.) from Monday, Nov. 7 to Friday, Nov. 11. Eleven singers will be chosen, announced on Facebook and notified via email, and will sing at 8 a.m. on each day of the farm show. The overall winner will sing during opening ceremonies.

The 2023 farm show is from Jan. 7 - 14.