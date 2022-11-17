The Pennsylvania Farm Show is giving businesses with market agriculture products the chance to win cash and recognition at this year’s event.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the Agriculture Marketing Contest on Wednesday. Businesses can enter their websites, marketing brochures and social media sites for a chance to win and call themselves state champions.

The deadline to enter the contest is Dec. 1.

“Direct farm sales are one of many areas where Pennsylvania ag producers shine,” Redding said in a news release. “This is your chance to show what makes your business part of Pennsylvania’s success.”

The 2023 PA Farm Show is from Jan. 7 to 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. The theme for the event is "Rooted in Progress” which was chosen to honor Pennsylvania's agricultural heritage, as well as the updates and pivots that farmers and families have made to adapt to changing environments, consumers, resources and markets.