Pennsylvania needs to be prepared for the community spread of the coronavirus, the state’s top medical official said Wednesday.
No one in the state has tested positive for COVID-19, but it is important for families and health systems to be prepared, the state said in a press release.
“The same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for flu or norovirus, and even snowstorms and floods, are important now,” secretary of health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release.
During a news conference, she said that while there is a lot still to be learned, COVID-19 seems to be more contagious and to have a higher fatality rate than the flu, with those most at risk for serious illness or death including seniors and others with serious medical conditions.
Asked about the possibility of the virus spreading from people who have no or few symptoms, she acknowledged there are concerns about that and while it’s still being investigated, it appears that a person does not have to have full-blown symptoms to spread it.
She also said that while significant community spread would be a challenge, she’s confident the state with its federal and local partners would be up to the task.
Hygiene urged
The health department continued to urge people to stop the spread of viruses including the flu and COVID-19 by “washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick.”
It is not urging the public to wear masks, saying respiratory viruses most often spread in close contact, within 6 feet.
“It is important that these devices are readily available to health care workers and others who need them,” the health department said.
A spokeswoman also said it is important to emphasize that the information regarding COVID-19 is changing rapidly and “if further guidance is needed it will be provided.”
So far, the state department report shows it has activated its emergency operations center, monitored symptoms of residents returning from China, adapted pandemic flu plans for COVID-19, and communicated with federal, state and local partners.
Local organizations preparing
Dr. Bashirat Giwa of WellSpan Infectious Disease Specialists, said in a written statement that people should stay calm and that a history of travel to China “remains a key area of concern.”
For anyone who has a fever, cough or shortness of breath and had contact with someone who recently traveled, she suggested staying at home in a voluntary quarantine and calling a primary care doctor to determine next steps in case of COVID-19.
The department of health reported working with health systems as part of preparation efforts, and UPMC Pinnacle spokeswoman Kelly McCall provided a written statement summarizing those actions.
The system has travel screening alerts at its clinical facilities to help identify patients potentially at risk of the disease, she wrote, and by staying informed and providing instructions and drills, on protocol, it is “taking proper precautions to enable us to quickly and safely triage anyone with the disease.”
And Dr. Joseph M. Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said its continuous investment and training maintain a state of readiness, and it’s monitoring the evolving situation “to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.”
LNP | LancasterOnline asked several school districts about the issue, and Warwick and Penn Manor responded, saying they are monitoring the situation.
Warwick spokeswoman Jackie Yanchocik noted the school district regularly emphasizes sanitation skills, especially during cold and flu season.
And Mike Leichliter, Penn Manor superintendent, said it has not gotten questions from parents yet but expects to.