When the state’s pandemic-related moratorium on evictions ends Tuesday, local housing experts say there will be a spike in eviction filings, but not for the reason you might expect.

Many of the eviction filings about to be filed stem from situations that existed before the pandemic.

“The primary candidates for eviction will be the tenants who were about to be evicted back in February and March and have not paid any rent since,” said Brandon Conrad, an attorney with Saxton & Stump in Lancaster who represents landlords and property managers.

Conrad said he called at least 30 of his clients since Gov. Tom Wolf announced he did not have the authority to extend the eviction ban and found that the majority of his clients did not have tenants who were more than one month late on rent. The only substantial increase has been that the percentage of tenants who are two months late on rent going from the average 2% to 3% during the pandemic, he said.

“I anticipate the number of landlord-tenant complaints filed in 2020 will be similar to prior years, but instead of spread out for the full year, it will be concentrated in the month whenever the moratorium formally ends,” Conrad said.

Call for legislative fix

In letters to lawmakers, Wolf said limits to his powers make it impossible for him to extend the eviction ban. He urged the legislators to fix the rental assistance program established through the state’s CARES Act pandemic funding by saying the expiration of the moratorium would be “less significant” if the program functioned as intended.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Commissioners approved an additional $150,000 in CARES funding for Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, which administers the rental assistance program locally. The money from the county will go towards making grants to cover full rent amounts, said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority.

Although the county housing agency received more than $2 million from the state for the program, that money is capped at $750 per applicant per month regardless of household size, apartment size or region. An analysis of 107 applicants in the Lancaster County showed that in 65% of cases, their monthly rent is more than $750, said Eby.

Even with the additional funding from the county, advocates are still concerned that the rental assistance program is too limited. In addition to the rent cap, the program also requires individuals to be already in arrears to qualify and their landlord has to be willing to accept $750 as rent paid in full for the month.

Predictions of impact vary

If no legislative solution is found, it will result in a “whole scramble of actions,” predicts Byrce Maretzki, director of policy and planning at the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

“We all know there have been many landlords and lenders who have been sort of sitting on the sidelines waiting and tenants and borrowers that have not been able to make full payments or maybe they’ve made partial payments on their rent,” Maretzki said. When the moratorium comes off, “I think you will see many landlords move to evict tenants.”

But evictions occurred regularly in the normal course of operation before the pandemic, said Marylynn Orlando, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Apartment Association. In an average year, about 90,000 evictions are filed in the state, she said.

Tim Patches, president of Lancaster-based Trinity Property Management, said that he will probably give notices of eviction to about 10 of his approximately 270 tenants when the moratorium is lifted. Those tenants didn’t try to communicate with him or work with him at all, he said.

“Everybody that is trying, I will definitely be there,” he said. “It's better than having a vacant property.” Patches has also helped about 10 of his tenants to apply for the rental assistance program even though it doesn’t cover rent for all of the applicants, because “there are people out there that are trying,” he said.

Gerald Stoltzfoos, owner of Trademark Property Management with approximately 300 rental units in Lancaster, also said he plans on filing to evict between five and 10 tenants that have not been in communication with him.

“If they have a real reason and real hardship they show to us, we absolutely will work with them and will continue to throughout the fall,” Stoltzfoos said.

Stoltzfoos said that he has been pleasantly surprised that most of his tenants have been paying or trying to pay rent in past months.

“We’ve been anywhere between 85% and 90% payment success, which isn’t that far off normal times,” said Orlando, whose organization’s members are roughly 200 apartment owners and management companies statewide.