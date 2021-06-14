A Pekingese named Wasabi that is co-owned by a Lancaster County philanthropist won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Sunday night.

Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included Mathew the French bulldog, Connor the old English sheepdog, Jade the German shorthaired pointer, Striker the Samoyed, and a West Highland white terrier named Boy. Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show.

According to the Westminster Kennel Club website, Wasabi is owned by Sandra Middlebrooks, Peggy Steinman, Iris Love and David Fitzpatrick.

“He strutted his stuff last night,” Steinman said. “He showed off, which is good. He needed to.”

The 3-year-old champion was described as having an easy-going, friendly personality.

“He’s a very amicable kind of dog," Steinman said. "He likes people and he’s very easy to get along with.”

Steinman, of Lancaster Township, is chairman emeritus of The Steinman Foundation, which has funded more than $100 million in grants to a wide variety of local charitable organizations, and of the board of directors of Steinman Communications, the parent company of LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP|LancasterOnline.

Much of the credit for Wasabi’s achievement goes to his breeder, Fitzpatrick, Steinman said.

“David takes such good care of Wasabi,” she said. “He brushes his coat every day and makes him look beautiful.”

“He did a fantastic job,” she added.

Fitzpatrick is from East Berlin, Adams County, while Middlebrooks lives in Baldwin County, Alabama, according to AL.com. Love died of COVID-19 in April 2020, according to The New York Times.

Steinman’s connection to Wasabi began after she bought a Pekingese of her own from Fitzpatrick, who was recommended to her from a mutual friend.

Watching the dog show with a stake in the outcome was an exciting experience, Steinman said.

“It was anguish,” she said. “You never quite know what somebody is going to do. Everybody has got their own opinion.”

It was near-midnight before Wasabi’s victory was announced, “but it was well worth waiting,” Steinman said.

Steinman had never entered a dog into a competition like Westminster Kennel Club’s before, emerging victorious on her first try.

“I got lucky,” she said.