A Pekingese named Wasabi that is co-owned by a Lancaster County philanthropist won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Sunday night.

Wasabi came out on top of a finalist pack that also included Mathew the French bulldog, Connor the old English sheepdog, Jade the German shorthaired pointer, Striker the Samoyed, and a West Highland white terrier named Boy. Altogether, 2,500 champion dogs entered the show.

According to the Wesminster Kennel Club website, Wasabi is owned by Sandra Middlebrooks, Peggy Steinman, Iris Love and David Fitzpatrick.

Steinman, of Lancaster Township, is chairman emeritus of The Steinman Foundation, which has funded more than $100 million in grants to a wide variety of local charitable organizations, and of the board of directors of Steinman Communications, the parent company of LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP|LancasterOnline.

Fitzpatrick is from East Berlin, Adams County, and Middlebrooks lives in Baldwin County, Alabama, according to AL.com. Love died of COVID-19 in April 2020, according to The New York Times.

Wasabi previously won the American Kennel Club National Championship in 2019.