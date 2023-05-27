Seated on their couch, Emelio and Virginia Vargas worry about being able to pay their bills on a fixed income on Monday, May 8, 2023. With rent so high, and the cost of food, medicine and insurance, the couple worries about their electric being turned off if they were unable to pay their bill.
Like many expectant mothers, Shauntasia Morant spent the weeks before her May 21 due date preparing for her son’s arrival.
Among those preparations: applying to utility, food and financial assistance programs. The single mother, who works as a certified nursing assistant at Mennonite Home Community, says she was repeatedly denied for not meeting income requirements.
“They keep saying I make too much when I’m like, every dollar or penny I get goes straight into bills,” 32-year-old Morant, of Lancaster, said earlier this month. “I am terrified [that] come July, I could have my electric turned off, and now I have a baby.”
Neighboring New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware have temperature-based shutoff restrictions during extreme heat. In Pennsylvania, there is only a state-level protection that protects against utility shutoffs during specific winter months. For some Lancaster County residents, this leaves them struggling to keep their utilities on during the rest of the year – including in the potentially dangerous summer heat.
While electric utility prices are poised to drop in June, some Lancaster County residents may still struggle to keep their electric on.
Between Dec. 1 and March 31, utilities that are controlled by the Public Utilities Commission cannot be shut off in income-eligible Pennsylvania households unless the utility receives permission from PUC. Commonly referred to as the winter shutoff moratorium, it was enacted Nov. 30, 2004, and is scheduled to expire Dec. 14, 2024.
State Rep. Robert Matzie, the Democratic Chair for Consumer Affairs who serves part of Beaver County, is sponsoring House Bill 1077, which would extend the moratorium through 2034. The bill would also prevent a reconnection fee for anyone at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level, which for a single-person household in 2023 is an annual income of $40,770. (The Federal Poverty Level for a single-person household in 2023 is an annual income of $33,975.) The bill also would add a summer termination moratorium from July 1 through Aug. 31 that would prevent anyone at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level.
Rep. Mike Sturla, a Democrat who represents East Petersburg and Manheim Townships as well as part of Lancaster city, said that he would be in favor of the legislation if it came to a vote in front of him.
“We always want to try to keep things as affordable as possible,” Sturla said.
It would take legislative action for PUC to enforce a suspension of summer months or a high temperature utility shutoffs, confirmed Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, press secretary with the office of communications for PUC.
While Morant said she is blessed to have a support system that would take her in if her electricity was to be shut off during summer months, she does not want to have to rely on them. She works full time, and therefore said she feels like she should be able to afford her own bills. But multiple bills are rising; her rent, as an example, recently went up $30.
“It should absolutely be more affordable to live in Pennsylvania, and that is especially true when we are talking about the skyrocketing costs Pennsylvanians pay to heat and cool their homes and turn the lights on,” state Rep. Bryan Cutler, a Peach Bottom Republican, said.
Between June 1 and Aug. 21, 2022, there were 20 days that reached or exceeded 90 degrees at Millersville University, said Kyle Elliot, Millersville University weather information center director. In the same time period, Lancaster Airport in Lititz had 29 days at or exceeding 90 degrees.
Potential medical risks include heat cramps, or muscle spasms caused by a large loss of salt and water in the body (dehydration); heat exhaustion, which is severe and may require emergency medical treatment; and heat stroke, which is deadly and requires emergency medical treatment, according to the American Red Cross.
According to the American Red Cross, older adults, infants, children, pregnant women, people with medical conditions, outdoor workers, people with limited personal resources and people living in places that lack green spaces are at highest risk.
Emilio Vargas, 74, moved to Lancaster from Puerto Rico in 1971. His wife, Virginia 72, joined him a year later. Virginia is on disability for a back problem and Emilio worked as a maintenance worker at McCaskey High School until he retired.
Now on a fixed income, Vargas makes $1,300 monthly. He pays $880 in rent, which was raised by $30 in May, and $65 to PPL through their budget planning program. He says what's left goes to vehicle and medical expenses. His wife's monthly disability check covers cable and phone bills. For groceries, Vargas relies on programs hosted at Bright Side Opportunity Center, the Spanish American Civic Association and Alpha & Omega Church. Without the food pantries, he said, he would not be able to cover his living expenses.
“I get angry because it’s overwhelming and frustrating,” Vargas said through a translator. “It gets stressful because I’m running and going and trying to make ends meet. There's that frustration like, what else can I do?”
Morant, the single mother, can relate. She said she goes to bed thinking about bills and wakes up thinking about bills – especially her electric bill, which she said is one emergency bill away from not being able to pay during potentially dangerous summer months where her bill is higher to keep the apartment cool for her baby.
Vargas and Morant said that they know they are not the only ones facing financial stresses in Lancaster County. But both said they want people to know they are not alone.
“I am robbing Peter to pay Paul every month,” Morant said of balancing her bills.
The possibility of having any type of law to protect against a shutoff during hotter temperatures would relax her, Morant said.
“I would still be paying because nothing's free,” Morant said. “But I would be so at ease knowing OK, I can give them this amount of money. I can afford this amount and it's never gonna get shut off.”