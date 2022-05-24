Millersville University is training 13 unemployed and underemployed rural Lancaster County residents in digital literacy thanks to $45,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

Sheila Ireland, Department of Labor & Industry Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development, visited the Quarryville Library on Tuesday to meet with a few participants in MU’s Digital-Literacy Program. The department awarded grants to 50 organizations, including MU, across Pennsylvania to increase access to digital literacy in the commonwealth.

With the grant, computer usage, the three six-week computer and digital-literacy training courses and certificates are provided for free at the Quarryville and Adamstown libraries. And, the program still has available spots.

“When we tried to determine areas of need, we started thinking about libraries as really good community partners and then we looked at the county and looked at areas that had low rate of computer ownership, low rate of internet access, looked at educational attainment,” said Hope Schmids, director of workforce development at MU.

Adamstown and Quarryville matched those descriptions and – with funding from the Department of Labor & Industry – were prime spots for a partnership that includes the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, PACareerLink of Lancaster County and MU.

“By coming out to the rural areas, Quarryville and Adamstown, we're able to get out and reach an audience of folks that otherwise may have transportation barriers to get inside the city into the CareerLink and their operation there,” said Victor DeSantis, vice president for external affairs and chief of staff at MU.

The program, teaching keyboarding, computer skills needed for the workplace and job search skills, has been available to residents older than 18 in the Adamstown and Quarryville service areas since July 2021. Only 13 residents are benefiting from the program, despite marketing to reach the thousands that could utilize the resource, said Schmids.

“We’re getting the word out and trying really hard to have people see this as something that can benefit them,” Schmids said, adding that any adult who is unemployed, underemployed or even just seeking a new career path is eligible for the program.

Part of the benefit comes, as DeSantis said, with bringing resources to the rural areas so more residents can access them. CareerLink of Lancaster County, for example, is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. but is located at 1046 Manheim Pike – at least 30 minutes from Quarryville.

But, on Tuesday, the MU program brought a CareerLink representative to the Quarryville Library to give a presentation that is usually offered to job seekers at the Lancaster CareerLink office. Four participants enrolled in the digital-literacy course met individually with the representative after the presentation.

They also spoke with Ireland, who emphasized the importance of MU’s program and others like it.

“What we’re trying to intentionally do is prepare Pennsylvanians for the future of work,” Ireland said. “We know there’s a direct correlation between digital literacy, which is very rare, and family sustaining wages. So we're trying to make sure that, especially in rural communities, we have the opportunity to build a set of skills that will effectively continue to connect Pennsylvanians to

work.”

In 2021, MU was one of 32 organizations statewide to receive the department’s initial investment of $1.3 million in Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants. A second round of grants awarded $900,000 in funding to 21 organizations statewide in March.

“We are continuing to lean in heavily to make sure that, in areas where people need that access, education and training, that we are providing it,” Ireland said.

MU hopes to be a recipient of future funding to continue its program after the first series of courses concludes at the end of September, according to DeSantis.

“We hope to be able to use our experience here with this grant particularly to try to acquire future grants of this same nature to introduce the same set of services to other parts of Lancaster County that really can use the service,” he said.

And, DeSantis sees the digital-literacy courses as just a first point of connection to the university.

“We would love to see them at a future point, be a Millersville student who wants to come back and then further their educational journey,” DeSantis said.

Those interested in taking one of the courses can contact Aubrey Laity, grant program assistant at MU, at aubrey.laity@millersville.edu or by phone (717) 871-5951.