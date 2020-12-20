While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Pennsylvania, the Pa. Department of Health reported no increase in cases in Lancaster County over the past 24 hours.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the state saw an increase of 436 COVID-19 cases since Saturday, bringing the total to 548,925 to date. Lancaster County has not seen an increase in coronavirus cases in that span of time.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 13,924, an increase of 99 from Saturday's count.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll rose by four, bringing the total to 658.

The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 635 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, an increase of eight from Saturday's count.

To date, 3,131,631 Pa. residents have tested negative for coronavirus.

This story will be updated if new data is reported.

Related coverage: