Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect updated numbers from the Pa. Department of Health.

As Christmas approaches, the COVID-19 numbers across Pennsylvania are continuing to rise, including in Lancaster County.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the state saw an increase of 7,213 in COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 555,702 to date. Lancaster County's COVID-19 case count grew by 320, bringing the total to 24,613 to date.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 13,924, an increase of 99 from Saturday's count.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll rose by four, bringing the total to 658.

The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 643 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, an increase of 16 from Saturday's count.

To date, 3,131,631 Pa. residents have tested negative for coronavirus.

This story will be updated if new data is reported.

