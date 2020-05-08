The Department of Health distributed personal protective equipment to “almost all” nursing homes on Thursday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a House committee meeting.

At least two of Lancaster’s hardest-hit nursing homes are set to receive or have received some of this critical protective equipment, as these homes continue to serve the state’s most vulnerable populations.

Luther Acres in Lititz, received 200 disposable gowns on Friday from the Department of Health, a spokesperson for the facility said. ManorCare will receive a shipment soon from the department, and was seeking gowns as well, which are their “biggest challenge right now,” a spokesperson said.

This is part of a series of “pushes” from the Department of Health to provide nursing homes and health systems with close to 4.7 million N95 masks, more than 278,000 gowns, 133,000 face shields and more, Department of Health spokesperson Nate Wardle said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If hospitals choose to resume elective surgeries -- as nursing homes become the state's priority -- the state will no longer provide them with protective equipment, Spotlight PA reported earlier this week.

Wardle said he did not know how much personal protective equipment was distributed to homes in Lancaster County, and that the Department of Health does not have breakdowns for individual facilities or types of facilities. When asked further whether there was a record of where the equipment was distributed kept by the department, Wardle said they were not providing information about what equipment was distributed and to what facilities it was provided.

During a Senate joint hearing Thursday, Sen. Scott Martin (R., Martic Township) pleaded with Levine to do more to prevent more deaths of residents at nursing homes.

“I beg of you to please do everything in your power to engage them and listen to their concerns,” Martin said of long-term care facilities. “They’re turning to us to engage volunteer organizations to find PPE (personal protective equipment) for them.”