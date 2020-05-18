In another reversal, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said starting today it is collecting COVID-19 related death information solely from one reporting system and abandoning the practice of trying to reconcile information between different systems. The change may have an impact on what race data is available for deaths related to the pandemic.

As of Monday, the state did not report 50% of race information for COVID-19 deaths -- 61% of positive cases also lacked race information.

Amid pressure to release demographic information in early April, the department released numbers on the race of COVID-19 patients. However, the information was only for about a quarter of the confirmed cases throughout the state.

Since then, the department reduced the percentage of “not reported” race information for confirmed cases from around 75% to 61%, in part due to a notice requiring physicians to fill out all parts of a lab submission form and also due to pressure from the governor’s newly established Health and Disparity Task Force, led by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman .

Still, data showing the racial demographics of who is being impacted by COVID-19 remains elusive. And when it comes to those who have died due to the virus, the reason the data is missing is confusing.

The notice directed towards medical professionals didn’t help the state give a clear picture of who was dying, since the race information for COVID-19 related deaths is submitted by funeral homes or coroners, not medical professionals.

“A physician enters the name, date, gender and time of death,” said Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokesperson Mary Ann Eckard. “Our providers do not enter death information in NEDSS (National Electronic Disease Surveillance System).”

Two nursing homes in Lancaster County also said their physicians do not report the demographic information for COVID-19 deaths themselves or even submit the death certificates themselves.

Until Monday, the state’s health department was reconciling data between the NEDSS and the Electronic Death Registration System (EDRS), Nate Wardle, department spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Data is primarily entered into NEDSS by the Pennsylvania Department of Health staff and county and municipal health departments,” Wardle said Monday. Data being inputted by local providers, funeral directors, coroners, etc., would be through EDRS,”

If the department is getting death certificates through EDRS from funeral directors, the missing race information doesn't make sense, said Pam McCauley, office manager at Charles F. Snyder funeral home.

A death certificate requires questions on race and Hispanic ethnicity to be answered in order to register it through the state department of health’s Office of Vital Records, McCauley said.

Charles Snyder, funeral home owner, said his business has been using the state’s EDRS system for several years.

When asked why race information was still missing if death certificates require it, Wardle said it’s possible for COVID-19 related deaths to be included into the daily death counts prior to a death certification information being completed because the department is going back to reconcile data between the two systems.

On Monday, Wardle said the department is “now using EDRS as the official death reporting system, instead of PA-NEDSS.”

The same day, the department removed the death counts from the table with positive cases and tests, and moved the numbers to their own table with the data now being pulled from death records registered with the department’s vital records program.

Story will be updated