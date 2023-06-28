The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code red air quality alert for Lancaster County until 8 a.m. Thursday, as smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada continues to pour into northern and eastern regions of the United States.

A code red alert means air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population and people should refrain from going outdoors in general. Residents may experience irritated lungs, eyes and sinuses from the pollution, which could be exacerbated by preexisting health conditions.

The National Weather Service suggests avoiding or reducing long or intense outdoor activities to minimize the effects.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania and much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic experienced several days of poor air quality as wind patterns directed smoke across the regions.