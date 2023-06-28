Poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires has returned to Lancaster County and is expected to last through the week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday.

The DEP issued a code red air quality alert for the state of Pennsylvania all day Thursday, and said the smoky haze will likely persist through at least Friday, with a possibility of relief Saturday.

A code red alert means air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population and people should refrain from going outdoors. Residents may experience irritated lungs, eyes and sinuses from the pollution, which could be exacerbated by preexisting health conditions.

Local conditions could veer into the more severe code purple range Thursday, the DEP said. During code purple, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems avoid all physical activity outdoors. Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor activity.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania and much of the Northeast and Mid-Altantic experienced several days of poor air quality as wind patterns directed smoke across the regions.

Kyle Elliott, meteorologist with the Millersville University Weather Information Center, said the smoke-laden air returned after a cold front moved through Tuesday night, leaving northwesterly winds in its wake.

The air quality will remain in the “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” range through Thursday, Elliot said. Winds should gradually switch around to the south by Friday, but the air quality may still remain unhealthy for sensitive groups, he said, and the region will not improve to “good” or “moderate” air quality levels until Saturday or Sunday.

“The jet stream will finally shift back to our north and become oriented in a west-to-east fashion over the weekend, ultimately pushing the toxic smoke back out of the region,” Elliot said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has standardized color codes for air quality. Green means good air quality; yellow, moderate air quality; orange, unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups; red, unhealthy pollution levels for everyone; purple, risk of health effects increased for all; and maroon, health warning of emergency conditions that will likely affect everyone.

During a code red, the National Weather Service suggests avoiding or reducing long or intense outdoor activities to minimize the effects.

Residents in areas affected by smoke pollution are encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter in the air by avoiding open burning of leaves, trash and other materials, the DEP said. Additionally, the state suggested avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Across Canada, 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control, the Associated Press reported. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Monday that 76,129 square kilometers (29,393 square miles) of land including forests has burned across Canada since Jan. 1.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires in Chicago cast doubt over whether the Philadelphia Phillies game would be played Tuesday. The air-quality index reading was around 200 (500 being the worst), which is considered “unhealthy.” However, Major League Baseball and its Players Association agreed it wasn’t unsafe, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The air quality is still classified as “unhealthy” Wednesday in Chicago ahead of the Phils’ 8:05 p.m. game.