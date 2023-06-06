The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection extended the air quality alert in 20 counties, including Lancaster County, for Wednesday.

Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is likely to bring concentrations of fine particulate matter on Tuesday and Wednesday, the DEP said. The department classified the warning as code orange -- the second-highest category -- and advises young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems to limit their time outside.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's air quality index provides color codes for air quality: green meaning good, yellow meaning acceptable, orange meaning unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups and red meaning unhealthy pollution levels for all. Air quality alerts are issued for code orange and red.

Pennsylvania residents are asked to help reduce fine particulate matter by avoiding fireplace and wood stove use; the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials; as well as gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

The warning included several Pennsylvania regions, including counties in the greater Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas and the Lehigh and Susquehanna valleys.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.