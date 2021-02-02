The state is no longer offering on its online map information about which COVID-19 vaccination providers have received doses of a vaccine.

That information, which could help narrow down the number of places to call to get a vaccination appointment, had been shown on an interactive map the state health department published Jan. 11 and had been updating since.

Until this weekend, the map showed vaccine providers that had received doses to date with a green dot. A red dot showed vaccine providers that had not received doses.

Now all vaccine providers – whether or not they’ve ever received any doses - are supposed to be shown in blue.

The state made the change “because in many cases only the providers know if they have appointments available or not, we felt that this change would be the best representation for the public,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, the health department’s COVID-19 press secretary.

Creating confusion Monday was the fact that some links to the old map with the red and green dots were still active. Those links should have been changed by Tuesday.

As of Monday, the map showed about 50 vaccine providers in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County government’s website, vaccinatelancaster.org, launched Monday -- the website was created to act as an information hub for county residents on information related to COVID-19 vaccinations.