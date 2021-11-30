The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday reinstated the Gov. Tom Wolf administration mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face masks.

The action is temporary, with the court scheduled to hear arguments on the matter on Dec. 8. The court noted it has taken no position on the matter; one justice disagreed with reinstating the mandate.

Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam had imposed the state-wide mandate at the start of the school year, after parents in many school districts turned out to oppose the idea of locally-imposed mask mandates.

A lower state court shot down the mandate earlier this month and the Wolf administration is appealing.