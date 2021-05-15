Years of flat funding and diverting money to pay for other things in the state budget is threatening to shutter Pennsylvania’s statewide judicial computer system next year, and that could hamper the ability of county courts to do their jobs, according to court officials.

The system, in place since 2006, enables county courts and law enforcement to share information, allows for electronic docketing and allows the public access to court information, among other things.

The Judicial Computer System is “a system that allows everybody in the whole Commonwealth to communicate with each other in all types of ways,” Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth explained Friday.

For instance, it enables Lancaster court officials to check with counterparts in York County to see whether someone has an outstanding arrest warrant. But it’s not expense-free to operate.

"There is a cost to making the system function, just like Verizon, for example: they don’t just plug things in and say you’re good to go,” Ashworth said.

And since March, court officials have been making their case for adequate funding to lawmakers, judges and other affected parties, according to the Legal Intelligencer, a newspaper that covers legal issues in Pennsylvania. The Intelligencer first reported on the issue in an article Wednesday.

‘Manifold’ impacts

According to the article, without adequate funding, the state will likely have to shut the system down by December 2022. That would mean counties would have to create their own systems, and with 67 counties, there’s no way of knowing if they could all communicate with each other as the current system allows.

The Intelligencer quoted a letter that state Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer sent to leaders of the state Senate and House appropriations committees:

“The impacts of this reality are manifold. Collections to state, county and local governments not only will be interrupted but almost certainly will be diminished. Additionally, the existing implementation of statewide legislative policies such as Clean Slate and lottery and tax intercept for restitution will no longer be possible,” he wrote. “Moreover, a real threat to public safety will accompany the loss of ‘real-time’ data exchanges, including warrant databases used by law enforcement and information on dependent children utilized by judges.”

Funding decreases

According to the state Unified Judicial System’s budget proposal, funding to operate the system has decreased 28%, or $18.2 million, from 2007 through 2017. Additionally, since the 2018-2019 budget, $15 million has been diverted annually from the JCS budget to the School Safety and Security Fund. There was also a one-time $30 million transfer from JCS to the state budget to offset the impact of COVID-19.

The Judicial System’s budget proposal said it has cut costs elsewhere, including hiring freezes and layoffs. Further staff reductions would likely affect services, the proposal said.

Ashworth wrote to state Sen. Ryan Aument about the issue in early March, urging him to support ending the annual $15 million diversion and to extend various user fees associated with court filings that fund the system’s operations. The fees are set to expire this year and must be renewed by the Legislature.

Ryan Boop, Augment’s chief of staff, said Friday the issue is a concern and that Aument’s office had forwarded Ashworth’s letter to Sen. Patrick Browne, R-Lehigh, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Obviously, when we receive something like that from the court, that is of significant concern,” Boop said.

In an email Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokeswoman, Lyndsay Kensinger, said, “The administration agrees that the transfers are unsustainable and plans to work with the General Assembly to address the upcoming fee expiration.”