Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline fined city District Judge Andrew LeFever $15,000 for what it called “politically shady efforts to subvert the nomination process” back in 2019 when he endorsed himself while also serving as a Lancaster Democratic Committee person.

Doing so violated judicial conduct rules, the court found in February 2022; the fine was announced last month.

In its March 16 opinion and order, the court said it seriously considered removing LeFever from office, but didn’t want to punish the judicial district or its residents with removal. His district covers the city’s northeast. The state Judicial Conduct Board previously recommended an unspecified period of suspension.

The court said punishing LeFever “send(s) a message to the other judicial candidates that violations of the rules during political campaigns will not be tolerated.”

The case began with a confidential request for an investigation to the Judicial Conduct Board, resulting in charges in November 2020. Both of LeFever’s opponents previously told LNP|LancasterOnline that they did not make a complaint.

LeFever’s attorney, Robert A. Graci, former chief counsel of the Judicial Conduct Board and a retired state Superior Court judge, said in a statement, “We are happy that the matter has been finally resolved and Judge LeFever looks forward to continuing to do his work that the people of his district elected him to do.”

The court acknowledged in its order that LeFever apologized for his conduct, has served three years with no other ethical problems and presented excellent character evidence.

However, it wrote that LeFever's “politically shady efforts to subvert the nomination process resulted in an unfair advantage and may have eliminated the chances of his opponent.”

LeFever, a former county prosecutor, was elected in November 2019 and took office in January 2020. He maintained he became a candidate when he filed nominating petitions on March 12, 2019, weeks after voting on the endorsement as a member of the local Democratic committee. He resigned from the committee the day before filing his petitions.

The court previously said the rules were clear that “an individual becomes a judicial candidate when he or she makes a public announcement of candidacy or when he or she solicits or accepts support for his or her campaign.”

That happened when LeFever announced on Facebook on Jan. 27, 2019, that he was running for district judge, the court found.

District judges are elected to six-year terms and are paid $106,254 annually. They handle summary criminal cases and traffic and non-traffic citations, try civil cases not exceeding $12,000, and preside over preliminary hearings for criminal charges.