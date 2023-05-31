HARRISBURG – Services for some of the highest-need residents in Pennsylvania, including those with mental disabilities and severe mental illnesses – children among them – could collapse in the next 12 months if the Legislature and governor don’t increase funding in the state budget, county officials from around the state said Wednesday.

“We know our system is at capacity, our hospitals are overrun, our ER beds are full of behavioral health needs, our jails are bursting at the seams with mental health inmates, we have our children and behavioral health systems with dire needs,” said Venango County Commissioner Chip Abramovic at a news conference at the Capitol organized by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Abramovic and CCAP, which Abramovic chairs, called on lawmakers and Gov. Josh Shapiro to provide an additional $250 million for county mental health services in next year’s state budget. Of that total, the CCAP plan calls for $100 million to be redirected from a $500-million increase for school mental health services that Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed in his budget plan earlier this year.

CCAP also proposed that the state seek $100 million for behavioral health care available from the federal government under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, Abramovic said.

According to CCAP, which lobbies on behalf of commissioners and county governments in Harrisburg, state funding for county mental health services has not increased since 2008, and was even cut in 2012. The result, according to the organization, is that counties now need $1.2 billion to properly staff and fund the suite of mental health services they provide.

The issue has been a CCAP priority for years. The organization called for additional mental health funding during budget talks last year.

County governments are responsible for administering mental health services for adults and children with serious, chronic mental health needs and developmental disabilities, a set-up largely established by federal and state laws.

The stagnant funding has forced county governments to find other solutions or cut services over time, said Andrea Keppler, Dauphin County’s mental health administrator, at the news conference.

“Without these necessary supports, the health of those we support will decline, more incidents will occur and more homelessness will be seen,” Keppler said.

Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot said Tuesday that counties do need more funding for mental health services.

“Mental health ties into wellness, crime rates, everything else, and it’s certainly something that’s been identified not just by one county, but by a majority of counties, that’s why CCAP is doing it, and I support it,” Trescot said.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, chairman of Lancaster County’s board of commissioners, said he supports CCAP’s push for more funding.

“The state is the primary party responsible for funding mental health (services) throughout all the counties, so it would be good to have more funding to help the folks of Lancaster County,” D’Agostino said.

Only a small portion of mental health and social services that counties must administer are paid for by the county. Lancaster County’s 2023 budget, for instance, predicted the county would receive $91 million in state and federal grants for human services, while the county planned to contribute $13.6 million in 2023.

At the Wednesday press conference, CCAP members also called for lawmakers to increase a surcharge on wireless phone bills that funds county 911 systems in Pennsylvania, from $1.65 a month to $2.30 a month. The CCAP proposal also calls for 15-cent increases on top of that for five years.

Shapiro’s budget proposal called for the surcharge to increase to $2.03 a month, with annual increases that track with inflation.