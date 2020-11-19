Pennsylvanians could be getting a COVID-19 vaccine before the state rings in the new year.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced Thursday that if approval stays on track, Pennsylvania could have a vaccine “within the next month.”

Once Pennsylvania receives the vaccine, state health officials will distribute in three phases with health care, EMS and other essential workers getting a vaccine in the first deployment, Levine said.

Her announcement came as the state shattered its daily record for COVID cases, reporting 7,126 cases, 368 in Lancaster County.

