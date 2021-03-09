Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, one of the first Lancaster County higher education institutions to close last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has announced a return to limited in-person instruction in April.

A select number of science labs, simulations, labs within the school’s Center for Excellence in Practice and on-campus collaborative spaces will open to students beginning April 5, the school said Monday. On-campus capacity will be capped at 200 students — about 10% of its total enrollment.

The college has been fully virtual since early March 2020, when it closed for in-person instruction due to COVID-19. Most other local colleges and universities reopened, at least partially, in the fall with some in-person classes, but the health college remained virtual.

When students return, they must receive permission to enter campus through a dedicated entrance, and all students and faculty must undergo a health screening. Students can be on campus a half-hour before their class begins, and faculty can arrive one hour prior.

Classrooms are rearranged to allow for social distancing. Dining services will remain unavailable.

“PA College leadership weighed a number of factors in this decision, including the percentage of its population that has been fully vaccinated so far,” college spokeswoman Allison Beres said.

Beres said the college is still receiving vaccination documents from students, so she was unable to share an exact number of students who have been vaccinated.