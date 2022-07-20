Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences will offer a new ultrasound degree program starting in the upcoming academic year.

The East Lampeter Township-based college recently announced plans to launch a two-year cardiac sonography associate degree program alongside a one-year cardiac sonography certificate program. Using ultrasound equipment, cardiac sonographers conduct an ultrasound of the heart to obtain images of the heart’s structure and function.

Cardiac sonography will be the college’s third ultrasound program, adding to diagnostic medical sonography and vascular sonography. The college is currently accepting applications for the program.

“Cardiac sonography is an in-demand diagnostic imaging specialty,” Veronica Eubanks, the college’s cardiac sonography program director, said in a news release. “Using ultrasound equipment, cardiac sonographers conduct echocardiograms to obtain images of the heart’s structure and function, which is critical in identifying serious health conditions.”

Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the nation in employment and concentration of jobs for cardiovascular technologists and technicians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additionally, employment of medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists is expected to grow by 14% nationally between 2020 and 2030 – an added 12,000 openings in the field each year. The median annual salary for a cardiovascular technologist is $75,380, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Curriculum for the program includes three clinical rotations at health care facilities and hands-on instruction in the college’s on-campus ultrasound suite. The college has not yet finalized tuition costs for the program.

The college is pursuing initial accreditation by the Commission of Accreditation of Allied Health Education Education Programs, but that is neither a status or guarantee of accreditation, according to a news release. This means the program will prepare students for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography Cardiac Sonographer exam, but they must first complete the program and one year of cardiac sonography employment to be eligible to take the exam.

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences is a private, accredited four-year college focusing exclusively on the health care field. Nearly 2,000 students study at the college offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, and certificate programs.