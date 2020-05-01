Pennsylvania College of Art & Design will hold a virtual celebration for its 2020 graduates today with hopes to conduct an-person commencement this fall.

Today’s event, which is slated for 10 a.m. and can be accessed via bit.ly/PCAD_Online, will feature speakers, special guests, a virtual yearbook experience and a senior spotlight event in the evening on Instagram.

Speaking will be college President Michael Molla, board of trustees Chair Audry Carter, Provost Carissa Massey and faculty members Natasha Warshawsky, Pamela Barby, Christina Hess and Becky Blosser.

Special guests include artists Armand Baltazar, Antonius-Tin Bui, Jerome De Perlinghi, Zhi Lin, Laurent Linn and Armand Serrano.

The college intends to host a traditional commencement on Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

