Businesses “defying” orders of the governor and Health Secretary to remain closed may lose insurance coverage, the state Insurance Commissioner said Monday.

Many insurance policies contain provisions that exclude coverage for businesses or individuals engaging in “illegal acts or conduct,” said Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman.

The statement comes as some counties across the state, including Lancaster, have decided to allow certain businesses to open and apply fewer restrictions ahead of the schedule set by Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine. It’s been described as a near revolt by Pennsylvania local governments and businesses.

Federal, state and local officials told Wolf in a letter Sunday that Lancaster County is moving to the “yellow” phase from the most restrictive “red” level despite Wolf’s order that his stay-at-home be extended until June 4. Moving to the less restrictive designation would allow some business not designated as “life-sustaining” to open and would allow gatherings of up to 25 people.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Businesses and residents rely on insurance coverage to protect them from liability, pay for covered losses and compensate those who may have been injured or harmed,” Altman said. “It is the duty of every Pennsylvania business and resident to ensure they and the public at large are provided with the maximum level of protection afforded by insurance. Any action that could potentially create gaps are the antithesis of the civil duty required of all citizens during these times of emergency.”